Gsellman allowed a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's loss to Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.

Considering the Diamondbacks roll out a strong lineup, this was a solid showing from Gsellman. Unfortunately, this level of outing has been few and far between for the 24-year-old righty. After all, he sports a disappointing 5.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 for the campaign. Even after Monday's encouraging start, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check for Gsellman. He projects to make his next start against Washington at Nationals Park.

