Mets' Robert Gsellman: Locks down eighth save
Gsellman gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Nationals.
While he has yet to get a real crack at the full-time closer gig, Gsellman has been very effective lately for the Mets, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over his last 18 appearances (20 innings) with one win, five saves and five holds. Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) doesn't appear to be close to returning, so look for Gsellman to continue in his current role at least into September.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Notches save vs. Yankees•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Bypassed for save again•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Takes over as closer for injured Swarzak•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Snags sixth save•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Gives up two runs in non-save situation•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Grabs fifth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...