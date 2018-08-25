Gsellman gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Nationals.

While he has yet to get a real crack at the full-time closer gig, Gsellman has been very effective lately for the Mets, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over his last 18 appearances (20 innings) with one win, five saves and five holds. Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) doesn't appear to be close to returning, so look for Gsellman to continue in his current role at least into September.