Gsellman gave up a run on two hits in the sixth inning during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Entering the game with the Mets ahead 6-1, the right-hander gave up a leadoff double to Harrison Bader, who eventually came around to score. Gsellman got a late start to the season due to the team's erratic early schedule, not making his first appearance until April 17, but over 8.2 innings since he's posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB. His low-leverage role gives him little fantasy value however, as so far Gsellman doesn't have a save, hold or decision.