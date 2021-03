Gsellman has been informed that he'll make the Opening Day roster, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Gsellman made five relief appearances for the Mets this spring and posted a 5.63 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. While his performance during Grapefruit League play was enough to break camp with the team, the right-hander is unlikely to pitch in many high-leverage situations in 2021 after he allowed 15 runs in 14 innings last season.