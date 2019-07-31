Mets' Robert Gsellman: Nabs wins in extras
Gsellman (2-2) picked up the win Tuesday, striking out two over two perfect frames in an extra-innings victory over the White Sox.
The right-hander took care of business in the 10th and 11th innings, and Gsellman was rewarded when Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto launched back-to-back homers in the top of the 11th. With Edwin Diaz's name appearing in trade rumors, the Mets' closer role could open up in August, but Gsellman's 4.71 ERA and 1.39 WHIP likely won't merit strong consideration for ninth-inning work.
