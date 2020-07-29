site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Nearing return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gsellman (triceps) is nearing a return, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He won't come off the injured list when eligible Thursday and has yet to throw live batting practice, but he will do so imminently. Look for him to join the Mets' bullpen in early August.
