Gsellman is slated to start Monday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Gsellman was thrust into a starting role last week after injuries to Jacob deGrom (neck) and Michael Wacha (shoulder) along with Marcus Stroman's decision to opt out of the season put further strain on an already-thin Mets rotation. Since he was making his first MLB start since 2017, Gsellman was capped at two innings (33 pitches) in the start against Washington, during which he served up three runs on four hits. Despite the poor showing, Gsellman still seems to have greater short-term security in the rotation than the struggling Steven Matz, whom manager Luis Rojas wouldn't commit to giving another start. Gsellman will likely face limited pitch counts for at least his next two outings as he builds up to a starter's workload, so he probably won't warrant an immediate pickup outside of NL-only leagues.