Gsellman is not in contention for a rotation spot this spring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Jason Vargas will be the team's fifth starter and that there will be no competition for the job, contradicting reports from earlier in the winter. Gsellman could still be a starting candidate down the road, however, as a number of Mets starters have significant injury histories. He could also move back into the mix should the 36-year-old Vargas be unable to improve on the 5.77 ERA he posted last season.