Gsellman (6-2) picked up his 11th save of the season in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He allowed one walk and collected one strikeout.

Gsellman allowed a two-out walk to Derek Dietrich, but it was an otherwise clean inning of work. He's now picked up three saves in the month of September, but he's also allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six appearances. His ERA sits at 4.03 with 66 strikeouts over 76 innings this season.