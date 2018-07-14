Gsellman tossed two innings, allowing one run on one hit as he picked up the save Friday against the Nationals.

Gsellman has served as one of the Mets' more reliable options out of the bullpen this season, and although he surrendered one run, he still managed to slam the door for the save. The 24-year-old right-hander figures to continue to be used in mid-to-high leverage situations as the season progresses. Gsellman sits with nine holds and a 4.31 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 54.1 innings as the All-Star break nears.