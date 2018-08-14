Gsellman tossed a perfect ninth inning and picked up the save in Monday's 8-5 win over New York.

Gsellman has gone 3-for-3 on save opportunities over his last 10 appearances out of the bullpen, and he figures to continue to be deployed in save situations with Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) on the shelf. Jerry Blevins is also a candidate to be used in the ninth inning moving forward, although the Mets currently have a murky closer situation. Gsellman owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 58 strikeouts over 65.2 innings this season.