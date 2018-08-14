Mets' Robert Gsellman: Notches save vs. Yankees
Gsellman tossed a perfect ninth inning and picked up the save in Monday's 8-5 win over New York.
Gsellman has gone 3-for-3 on save opportunities over his last 10 appearances out of the bullpen, and he figures to continue to be deployed in save situations with Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) on the shelf. Jerry Blevins is also a candidate to be used in the ninth inning moving forward, although the Mets currently have a murky closer situation. Gsellman owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 58 strikeouts over 65.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Bypassed for save again•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Takes over as closer for injured Swarzak•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Snags sixth save•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Gives up two runs in non-save situation•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Grabs fifth save•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Notches save No. 4•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...