Mets' Robert Gsellman: Out with strep throat
Gsellman is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to strep throat, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Gsellman is away from the team recovering from the illness. It's not yet known when he'll be cleared to return, leaving Seth Lugo and Jerry Blevins to handle any save chances in the meantime. Gsellman should be considered day-to-day.
