Manager Luis Rojas said Gsellman will start Thursday's game against the Yankees, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

David Peterson would have been available to start Thursday on five days' rest, but Rojas said the rookie would move to the bullpen for at least the next few days, allowing Gsellman to receive another turn through the rotation. In order to ensure his starting role becomes a permanent one, Gsellman will likely need to have a better showing than he turned in against this same Yankees squad his last time out Aug. 28. He covered four innings in the start, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks.