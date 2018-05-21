Mets' Robert Gsellman: Picks up first save
Gsellman tossed 1.2 perfect innings and struck out three during Sunday's win against Arizona as he nabbed his first save of the season.
Gsellman was deployed with one out in the eight and recorded the last five outs of the ballgame as he slammed the door for his first save on the year -- he'd blown three save opportunities earlier in the season. The 24-year-old right-hander has been a reliable option out of the bullpen for the Mets thus far, sporting a 2.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with 28 strikeouts across 29.1 innings.
