Gsellman worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Braves.

Manager Mickey Callaway elected to use Jeurys Familia in the eighth inning against the top of the Atlanta order, while Gsellman finished things up against the less dangerous Kurt Suzuki, Johan Camargo and Preston Tucker. While the usage doesn't necessarily suggest a full changing of the guard at closer for New York, it does confirm that Gsellman is the top option behind Familia, and he could get more save opportunities moving forward if Callaway continues to show flexibility in how he deploys his best relievers.