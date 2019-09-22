Mets' Robert Gsellman: Progressing in rehab
Gsellman (triceps) will advance to live batting practice Monday at Citi Field, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Gsellman has been on the shelf since mid-August after suffering a partially torn lat muscle. His season was originally presumed to have been over but he remains optimistic that he can make a return to the bullpen before the team's last game against the Braves next Sunday.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Tosses side session•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Feels great after long toss•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Keeps hope alive for 2019 return•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Done for season•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Hits IL with triceps injury•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Dealing with triceps soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...