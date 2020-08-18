Gsellman lasted only 1.2 innings during Monday's start against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.

The Mets ended up winning 11-4, but Gsellman had no part in the decision. The right-hander did get stretched out to 47 pitches (27 strikes), but if he can't improve his efficiency, it'll be a long time before he's ready to qualify for a win no matter how much run support he gets. Gsellman's next start is scheduled for Saturday at home against the Yankees, but expect another early exit.