Gsellman (triceps) and the Mets agreed to terms on a one-year, $1,225,000 contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Gsellman's ERA slipped to 4.66 in his fourth season with the Mets, his second spent exclusively in relief. He was reportedly considered a candidate to return to the rotation earlier in the offseason, though the signings of Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha may take him out of the picture.

