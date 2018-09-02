Mets' Robert Gsellman: Records save
Gsellman registered his ninth save of the season Saturday, working a scoreless inning with a strikeout to wrap up the Mets' extra-innings victory over the Giants.
Gsellman checked off a 1-2-3 11th in his second appearance following a recent bout with strep throat. He's the Mets' primary closing option as they play out the rest of a lost 2018 season. He hasn't allowed a run in 11 of his past 12 appearances, and if he puts together a strong finish to this campaign -- in which he's put together a 3.77 ERA and eight saves -- he'll likely enter 2019 as the best bet to close out games, barring other high-impact back-end acquisitions. The 25-year-old has one more year of team control before entering his first offseason of arbitration in 2020.
