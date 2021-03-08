Gsellman (ribs) made his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Nationals, pitching a scoreless inning in relief while working around two hits and a walk.

Gsellman's 2020 campaign came to an end in early September when he suffered a fractured rib, but he received a clean bill of health heading into spring training. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Gsellman is included on the Mets' travel roster ahead of Monday's game against the Nationals, so he could get the chance to make his second relief appearance of the spring.