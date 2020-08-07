Gsellman (triceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Gsellman had been on the shelf since developing triceps tightness in mid-July, but the issue evidently wasn't a particularly severe one. The Mets' closer situation is somewhat unclear due to Edwin Diaz's poor start, and Gsellman does have 14 career saves, but his career 4.44 ERA and 18.7 percent strikeout rate are hardly closer material, making him seemingly unlikely to move ahead of Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances or Jeurys Familia.