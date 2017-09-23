Mets' Robert Gsellman: Rocked in no-decision against Nationals
Gsellman allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Friday against the Nationals.
Gsellman has completed the sixth inning just three times in seven starts since returning to the Mets rotation August 16. His inconsistency can largely be attributed to his poor control. He has walked 15 batters over just 37.2 innings in that stretch with just 21 strikeouts to offset all those free baserunners. Gsellman had allowed two runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts, but the other shoe finally dropped Friday.
