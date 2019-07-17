Gsellman walked two batters but didn't allow a run in two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Entering the game in the fifth inning, the right-hander couldn't finish the frame and needed to be bailed out by Luis Avilan, missing out on a chance to get credited with the win in the process. That's actually an improvement for Gsellman, though, as he'd been scored upon in four of his prior five appearances. The poor stretch has inflated his ratios to a 5.07 ERA and 1.47 WHIP, and he has nearly as many blown saves (four) as he does holds (five).