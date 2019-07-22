Mets' Robert Gsellman: Serves up walkoff homer
Gsellman (0-2) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, tossing 1.1 innings and giving up a walkoff solo home run to Mike Yastrzemski in the 12th.
After Jeurys Familia walked the first two batters in the 11th, Gsellman got the call and escaped the jam. but his luck didn't hold in the following frame as he threw a 3-2 changeup to Yastrzemski that got a little too much of the plate. The right-hander now carries a 6.52 ERA over his last 9.2 innings, having served up three homers in that stretch, and his 1.34 WHIP actually masks how shaky his command and control have been -- he has a 9:4 K:BB, but that doesn't include four HBPs.
