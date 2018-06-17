Gsellman is slated to work as a setup man for the Mets following Jeurys Familia's (shoulder) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

As one of the Mets' top relievers this season, Gsellman was considered one of the likelier candidates to close for the Mets while Familia was sidelined. With the Mets going 2-6 during Familia's absence and Anthony Swarzak notching the lone save opportunity made available during that stretch, Gsellman didn't pay dividends for those who scooped him up in pursuit of help in the saves category. Gsellman should immediately settle back into a high-leverage role in front of Familia, whom manager Mickey Callaway stated he wouldn't be afraid to use in a save situation Sunday.