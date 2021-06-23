Gsellman (lat) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old landed on the injured list at the start of the week with a torn right lat and won't throw for six weeks, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return timeline. Gsellman will be eligible to be activated in late August.
