Gsellman allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out none across 1.2 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Gsellman needed only 10 pitches to get through the first inning, but imploded in the following frame. He walked three batters and surrendered four hits prior to being pulled with the bases loaded and having already permitted four runs. This was Gsellman's fourth start of the season, though he has worked more than two innings only once. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against the Orioles.