The Mets plan to place Gsellman on the 10-day injured list Monday with a lat injury, Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reports.

Gsellman presumably picked up the injury coming out of his most recent relief appearance in Washington on Saturday, when he gave up a run on three hits over two innings. New York will likely officially announce Gsellman's move to the IL shortly before the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta.