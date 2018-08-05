Gsellman didn't allow a baserunner in 1.1 innings of work to earn the save Saturday against the Braves.

Gsellman entered the game with runners on first and second and two outs in the eighth inning. He got Ozzie Albies to ground out to second to escape the jam and then generated three consecutive groudouts in the ninth inning to end the game. Anthony Swarzak appeared to have taken over the closer role, recording the Mets last two saves entering Saturday's game, however, this outing opens the possibility that Gsellman shares the closer role.