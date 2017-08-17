Mets' Robert Gsellman: Solid effort in Wednesday's no-decision
Gsellman gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Wednesday while striking out two but didn't factor into the decision in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees.
Aside from a hanging slider in the fourth inning that Aaron Judge annihilated and parked in the upper deck in left field, Gsellman's return to the Mets rotation was a relatively successful one, as he kept the team in the game despite a makeshift infield defense behind him that included catcher Travis d'Arnaud bouncing between third and second base depending on who was at the plate. The right-hander will face another tough test Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.
