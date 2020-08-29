Gsellman started and worked four innings but didn't factor into the decision Saturday in the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Yankees. He gave up a run on hour hits while striking out four.

Gsellman was making his third straight turn through the rotation for the Mets, but since he's still in the process of building up after having worked exclusively out of the bullpen the past two seasons, he wasn't able to go very deep into Sunday's start. The right-hander was pulled after tossing a season-high 57 pitches, and he was generally solid over his four frames, with his lone mistake being the first-inning solo shot he surrendered to Luke Voit. The Mets have recently returned two other starters in Michael Wacha and David Peterson from the injured list, so it's unclear if Gsellman will still have a spot in the rotation next week.