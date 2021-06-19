Gsellman will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Gsellman hasn't pitched since June 8, so he'll have a fresh arm to begin Saturday's nightcap. The right-hander tossed 2.1 innings in his last outing and 3.2 innings in his prior appearance, and manager Luis Rojas is hopeful that the 27-year-old will be able to have a similar workload Saturday. Gsellman has posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 24.2 innings across 14 relief appearances in 2021.