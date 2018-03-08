Mets' Robert Gsellman: Still getting stretched out
Gsellman threw 3.2 innings Wednesday in relief of Zack Wheeler, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk without striking out a batter.
The 24-year-old has a superficially solid 3.12 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through 8.2 spring innings, but Gsellman's 2:1 K:BB isn't the kind of performance that suggests a regular-season breakout is coming. The Mets continue to stretch him out in case he's needed in the rotation to begin the year, but the righty will likely head to the bullpen and a long relief role come Opening Day.
