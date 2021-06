Gsellman allowed two hits and struck out one in 3.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Arizona.

Starter David Peterson was only able to record one out, but Gsellman provided the Mets with solid innings in long relief. The 27-year-old has often seen multi-inning assignments this year. He's posted solid ratios with a 2.42 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 22.1 innings in 13 appearances. Gsellman also has one hold, but he's unlikely to see much high-leverage work.