Gsellman (hamstring) yielded six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks in 2.2 innings during his rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday. He struck out one batter in the 69-pitch outing.

Though Gsellman tossed 13 more pitches than he had in his initial rehab start with Binghamton, the results were far worse, which will likely pump the brakes on any talk of the right-hander coming off the disabled list to rejoin the Mets rotation this week. Even when healthy earlier this season, Gsellman was disastrous in a rotation role with the big club, turning in a 6.38 ERA and giving up 13 home runs in 14 starts. As a result, the Mets could earmark Gsellman for relief duty once he's ready to return from the DL.