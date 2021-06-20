Gsellman (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up one run on three hits over two innings. He didn't strike out or walk a batter.

Working as the opener, Gsellman tossed 13 of 22 pitches for strikes and served up a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber before giving way to Sean Reid-Foley. The Mets didn't get on the board until the seventh inning in a 6-2 loss however, saddling Gsellman with the decision. The right-hander has tossed at least two innings in five of his last six appearances, and he'll continue to give the team some length in the bullpen even if his 3.71 ERA and 15:7 K:BB through 26.2 innings don't make a strong case for high-leverage work.