Mets' Robert Gsellman: Takes over as closer for injured Swarzak
Gsellman is slated to serve as the Mets' primary closer after Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Swarzak was unavailable in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Braves while battling the injury, allowing Gsellman to step in and notch his sixth save of the season. With the former now set to miss the next week and a half, the ninth-inning role should belong to Gsellman exclusively, as the Mets don't have many effective, high-upside alternatives on hand in the bullpen. Mets manager Mickey Callaway is optimistic that Swarzak's absence will be a short one, so the team could be back to a two-man committee at closer by the middle of the month.
