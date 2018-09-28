Manager Mickey Callaway said Gsellman will not pitch this weekend due to his workload throughout the 2018 season, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

Gsellman will end the campaign at exactly 80 innings pitched with a 4.28 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He accumulated 13 saves, including eight since the start of August. The 25-year-old finished the season with a save against Atlanta on Thursday. In additional, Seth Lugo will also be shut down from pitching this week. If the Mets wind up in a save situation, look for Anthony Swarzak to close.