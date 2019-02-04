Mets' Robert Gsellman: Viewed as rotation option
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Gsellman will be a rotation option for the Mets in 2019, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Gsellman transitioned to a relief role in 2018, posting a 4.28 ERA and 70:28 K:BB across 80.0 innings out of the bullpen, but it sounds like the right-hander could get another look in the rotation next season. That said, the 25-year-old has struggled as a starter at the big-league level, notching a career 4.60 ERA and 118:53 K:B in 29 starts (156.2 innings), so he seems more likely to return to the bullpen in 2019.
