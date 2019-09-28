Gsellman (triceps) won't return from the injured list this weekend and is done for the season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Gsellman was scheduled for a live batting practice session Thursday to potentially set him up for one final appearance, but it was rained out and he'll instead continue his rehab work. The 26-year-old ends 2019 with a 4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB across 63.2 innings.