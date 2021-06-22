The Mets claimed Stock off waivers and assigned him to Triple-A on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stock was designated for assignment by the Cubs after his five-run, six-walk start June 16 against his new team. The Mets had a front row seat for that rough showing, but apparently saw him fit to serve as added organizational pitching depth. Now a few years removed from his only solid MLB season in 2018, Stock may only be called up by the Mets if injuries to the big-league pitching staff merit such a move.