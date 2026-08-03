Mets' Robert Stock: Hard-luck loss in season debut

Stock (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out four.

The Mets traded away Freddy Peralta earlier Sunday, but Stock filled in admirably during what was his first major-league start since 2021. The journeyman right-hander held Miami scoreless until the fifth inning, with the lone blemish on his line being a Joe Mack solo home run. New York has an open rotation spot now that Peralta has been dealt, and Stock figures to have earned himself another opportunity with the big-league club next week against Pittsburgh.