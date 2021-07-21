Stock was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Stock exited Tuesday's game against the Reds due to a right hamstring issue, and he'll miss additional time after he was diagnosed with a strain Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf, and the Mets haven't yet announced who could take his place in the rotation. Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Tropeano were recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as part of a corresponding move.