The Mets are "leaning toward" calling up Stock from Triple-A Syracuse to start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

As one of the few healthy starting pitchers on the Mets' 40-man roster who isn't already in the big-league rotation, Stock makes for a logical candidate to start in place of Jacob deGrom (forearm), who was moved to the injured list Sunday. Stock tossed an inning in relief for Syracuse on Sunday, but his usage out of the bullpen shouldn't affect his workload too much if he does in fact receive the starting nod Tuesday. Stock previously made one spot start apiece for the Cubs and Mets earlier this summer, giving up seven runs in eight innings between those outings.