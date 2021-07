Stock was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and is expected to start Wednesday versus the Brewers, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Mets and assigned to Triple-A on June 22, and he's now set to debut with his new team. Stock started one game for the Cubs on June 16 before being designated for assignment, and he surrendered five runs on four hits with six walks and three strikeouts across four innings.