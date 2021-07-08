Stock (0-2) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings as the Mets fell 5-0. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't pitch poorly in his Mets debut, tossing 41 of 68 pitches for strikes, but the team's offense only managed three singles in the nightcap. Stock will likely return to Triple-A over the All-Star break, and there's no guarantee he'll get the call the next time New York needs a fifth starter.