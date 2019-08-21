Mets' Robinson Cano: Advancing to baseball activities

Cano (hamstring) took early batting practice Wednesday and will do some running Thursday if he feels good, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

He is progressing from a torn left hamstring a little faster than anticipated, especially if he is possibly capable of doing some running this week. Even so, there's no guarantee Cano will be able to return this season. Joe Panik is serving as the primary second baseman for the time being.

