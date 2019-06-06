Mets' Robinson Cano: Aggravates quad injury
Cano exited Wednesday's game versus the Giants with left quadriceps tightness, Steve Gelbs of SportsNet New York reports.
Cano lasted only four innings during his return from the injured list after he showed a heavy limp running down the line when he grounded into a double play. The severity of the issue this time around remains unclear, but given he aggravated the injury in his first game back it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran second baseman return to the IL.
