Mets' Robinson Cano: Another two-hit performance

Cano went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs Saturday in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Cano looked like he could move down in the order after closing out July with only two hits in 30 at-bats over his final seven games of the month, but he's bounced back nicely to begin August. The veteran second baseman has delivered two-hit games in each of his first three starts of the current month, tallying five runs in the process. He'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale as the Mets' cleanup hitter.