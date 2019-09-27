Play

Mets' Robinson Cano: Appears to be fine

Cano appears to have avoided a serious injury after being struck by a pitch on his right hand Thursday night against Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano was removed from the matchup immediately after being drilled, but he checked out OK after the contest, per DiComo. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

